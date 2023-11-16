Dolby Laboratories: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $9.2…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $9.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 65 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The creator and licensor of audio, video and voice technologies posted revenue of $290.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $286.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $200.7 million, or $2.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.3 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Dolby Laboratories expects its per-share earnings to range from 80 cents to 95 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $300 million to $330 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Dolby Laboratories expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.60 to $3.75 per share, with revenue expected to be $1.3 billion.

