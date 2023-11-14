DMK Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — DMK Pharmaceuticals Corporation (DMK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.4 million…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — DMK Pharmaceuticals Corporation (DMK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 25 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $9,100 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $9,000.

