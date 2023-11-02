DMC Global: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $8.9 million.…

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $8.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Broomfield, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 38 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were 50 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The diversified holding company posted revenue of $172.1 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $184 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, DMC Global said it expects revenue in the range of $170 million to $180 million.

DMC Global shares have declined slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $18.99, a fall of 9% in the last 12 months.

