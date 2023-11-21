DLocal: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — DLocal Ltd. (DLO) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $40.3 million.…

On a per-share basis, the company said it had profit of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 16 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The online payment company posted revenue of $163.9 million in the period.

DLocal expects full-year revenue in the range of $620 million to $640 million.

