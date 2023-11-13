Live Radio
Dixie Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 13, 2023, 9:03 AM

DALTON, Ga. (AP) — DALTON, Ga. (AP) — The Dixie Group Inc. (DXYN) on Monday reported a loss of $2.4 million in its third quarter.

The Dalton, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 15 cents per share.

The floor covering company posted revenue of $68.6 million in the period.

