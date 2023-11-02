Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Distribution Solutions: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 2, 2023, 7:47 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (DSGR) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.6 million in its third quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 17 cents per share.

The industrial products and tools maker posted revenue of $438.9 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DSGR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DSGR

