Dish: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Dish Network Corp. (DISH) on Monday reported a loss of $139.2 million in its third quarter.

The Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The satellite television provider posted revenue of $3.7 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.85 billion.

