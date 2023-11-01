DigitalBridge: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $276.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had profit of $1.39. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 20 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The provider of asset management services to NorthStar Realty Finance Corp. posted revenue of $477.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $336 million.

