Digital Turbine: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) on Wednesday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) on Wednesday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $161.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $1.61. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and amortization costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The mobile software company posted revenue of $143.3 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $146 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Digital Turbine expects its per-share earnings to range from 16 cents to 19 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $144 million to $150 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Digital Turbine shares have declined 67% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $5.10, a decline of 56% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APPS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APPS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.