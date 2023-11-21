Dick’s: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (AP) — CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (AP) — Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income…

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (AP) — CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (AP) — Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $201.1 million.

The Coraopolis, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $2.39 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.85 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.44 per share.

The sporting goods retailer posted revenue of $3.04 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.96 billion.

Dick’s expects full-year earnings in the range of $12 to $12.60 per share.

