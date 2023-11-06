Diamondback: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $915…

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $915 million.

On a per-share basis, the Midland, Texas-based company said it had net income of $5.07. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $5.49 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.90 per share.

The energy exploration and production company posted revenue of $2.34 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.18 billion.

