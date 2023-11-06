Live Radio
Diamond Offshore: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 6, 2023, 6:33 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) on Monday reported a loss of $145 million in its third quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of $1.42 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.36 per share.

The offshore drilling contractor posted revenue of $245 million in the period.

