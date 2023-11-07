Devon Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $910…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $910 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oklahoma City-based company said it had net income of $1.42. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and pretax expenses, came to $1.65 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.56 per share.

The oil and gas exploration company posted revenue of $3.84 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.03 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DVN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DVN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.