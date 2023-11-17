Live Radio
Destination XL: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 17, 2023, 7:08 AM

CANTON, Mass. (AP) — CANTON, Mass. (AP) — Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) on Friday reported profit of $4 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Canton, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The retailer of big and tall apparel posted revenue of $119.2 million in the period.

Destination XL expects full-year earnings in the range of 45 cents to 52 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $520 million to $530 million.

