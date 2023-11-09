Despegar.com: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Despegar.com Corp. (DESP) on Thursday reported a loss of $315,000…

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Despegar.com Corp. (DESP) on Thursday reported a loss of $315,000 in its third quarter.

The Buenos Aires, Argentina-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and amortization costs, were 12 cents per share.

The online travel company posted revenue of $178.1 million in the period.

Despegar.com expects full-year revenue in the range of $670 million to $700 million.

