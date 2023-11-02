Dentsply: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Dentsply International Inc. (XRAY) on Thursday reported a loss of $266 million…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Dentsply International Inc. (XRAY) on Thursday reported a loss of $266 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of $1.25. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and amortization costs, were 49 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The dental products manufacturer posted revenue of $947 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $972.8 million.

Dentsply expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.80 to $1.85 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.9 billion to $3.94 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XRAY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XRAY

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.