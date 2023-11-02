Deluxe: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Deluxe Corp. (DLX) on Thursday reported a loss of $8 million in its third…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Deluxe Corp. (DLX) on Thursday reported a loss of $8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 79 cents per share.

The payments and data company posted revenue of $537.8 million in the period.

Deluxe expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.20 to $3.45 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.18 billion to $2.22 billion.

