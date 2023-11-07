Delek US Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of…

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $128.7 million.

The Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $1.97 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were $2.02 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.36 per share.

The refinery operator posted revenue of $4.75 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.97 billion.

