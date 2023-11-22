Deere: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — Deere & Co. (DE) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $2.37…

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — Deere & Co. (DE) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $2.37 billion.

The Moline, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $8.26 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.49 per share.

The agricultural equipment manufacturer posted revenue of $15.41 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $13.8 billion, which also beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.63 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $10.17 billion, or $34.63 per share. Revenue was reported as $55.57 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DE

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.