DaVita HealthCare: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. (DVA) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $246.6 million.

The Denver-based company said it had net income of $2.62 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.85 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.92 per share.

The kidney dialysis provider posted revenue of $3.12 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.01 billion.

DaVita HealthCare expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.80 to $8.30 per share.

