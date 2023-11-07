Darling: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $125 million.…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $125 million.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of 77 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.

The producer of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bionutrients posted revenue of $1.63 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.8 billion.

