Danaos: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Danaos Corp. (DAC) on Monday reported net income of $133.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Athens, Greece-based company said it had net income of $6.76. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $7.26 per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $239.2 million in the period.

