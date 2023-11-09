CytoSorbents: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — CytoSorbents Corp. (CTSO) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.2 million in…

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — CytoSorbents Corp. (CTSO) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.2 million in its third quarter.

The Princeton, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The blood purification therapy company posted revenue of $8.8 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.5 million.

