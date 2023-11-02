Cytokinetics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Cytokinetics Inc. (CYTK) on Thursday reported a loss…

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Cytokinetics Inc. (CYTK) on Thursday reported a loss of $129.4 million in its third quarter.

The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.35 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 72 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $378,000 in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $24.7 million.

