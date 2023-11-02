CyberArk: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PETACH-TIKVA, Israel (AP) — PETACH-TIKVA, Israel (AP) — CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) on Thursday reported a loss of $14.6 million…

PETACH-TIKVA, Israel (AP) — PETACH-TIKVA, Israel (AP) — CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) on Thursday reported a loss of $14.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Petach-Tikva, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 42 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The maker of software that detects attacks on privileged accounts posted revenue of $191.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $184.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, CyberArk expects its per-share earnings to range from 41 cents to 50 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $206.5 million to $211.5 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

CyberArk expects full-year earnings in the range of 72 cents to 80 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $735.3 million to $740.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CYBR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CYBR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.