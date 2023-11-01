Curtiss-Wright: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $96.8 million. The…

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $96.8 million.

The Davidson, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $2.51 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.54 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.42 per share.

The engineering firm posted revenue of $724.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $684.9 million.

Curtiss-Wright expects full-year earnings in the range of $9 to $9.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.77 billion to $2.82 billion.

