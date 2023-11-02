Live Radio
Curo Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 2, 2023, 6:19 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Curo Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) on Thursday reported a loss of $104.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of $2.53. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 81 cents per share.

The consumer finance company posted revenue of $167.9 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CURO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CURO

