Cummins: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — Cummins Inc. (CMI) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $656 million.

The Columbus, Indiana-based company said it had net income of $4.59 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $4.73 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.63 per share.

The engine maker posted revenue of $8.43 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.14 billion.

