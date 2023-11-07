Cumberland: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1 million…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1 million in its third quarter.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 2 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $10.1 million in the period.

