CSW Industrials: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 2, 2023, 7:01 AM

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — CSW Industrials Inc. (CSWI) on Thursday reported net income of $30.1 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of $1.93.

The industrial products and coatings maker posted revenue of $203.7 million in the period.

