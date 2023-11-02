Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
CSI Compressco: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 2, 2023, 7:43 AM

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) on Thursday reported a loss of $947,000 in its third quarter.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The compression services provider posted revenue of $99.7 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $1.33. A year ago, they were trading at $1.23.

