CSG Systems: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $18.7 million.

The Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 62 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 92 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The provider of support services for the communications industry posted revenue of $286.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $266.6 million, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $283.8 million.

CSG Systems expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.50 to $3.70 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion.

