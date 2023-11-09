CS Disco: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — CS Disco Inc. (LAW) on Thursday reported a loss of $1 million…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — CS Disco Inc. (LAW) on Thursday reported a loss of $1 million in its third quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option gains, came to 6 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The legal technology company posted revenue of $34.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $34.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, CS Disco said it expects revenue in the range of $34 million to $36 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $136.3 million to $138.3 million.

