Crown Crafts: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 15, 2023, 6:45 AM

GONZALES, La. (AP) — GONZALES, La. (AP) — Crown Crafts Inc. (CRWS) on Wednesday reported net income of $1.8 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Gonzales, Louisiana-based company said it had profit of 18 cents per share.

The maker of children’s products posted revenue of $24.1 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRWS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRWS

