CrowdStrike: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $26.7 million.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 82 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The cloud-based security company posted revenue of $786 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $777.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, CrowdStrike expects its per-share earnings to range from 81 cents to 82 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $836.6 million to $840 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

CrowdStrike expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.95 to $2.96 per share, with revenue expected to be $3.05 billion.

