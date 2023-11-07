CrossAmerica: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $11.7…

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $11.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Allentown, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 31 cents.

The wholesale fuels distributor posted revenue of $1.21 billion in the period.

CrossAmerica shares have risen slightly more than 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $21.29, a climb of 13% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAPL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAPL

