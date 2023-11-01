Cross Country: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $12.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had net income of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 39 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The provider of health care staffing and workforce management services posted revenue of $442.3 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $443.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Cross Country expects its per-share earnings to range from 25 cents to 35 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $400 million to $410 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Cross Country shares have fallen 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $23.09, a decline of 39% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CCRN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CCRN

