Crocs: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Crocs Inc. (CROX) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $177 million.

On a per-share basis, the Broomfield, Colorado-based company said it had profit of $2.87. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.25 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.09 per share.

The footwear company posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.03 billion.

Crocs expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.55 to $11.85 per share.

