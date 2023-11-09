Live Radio
Crexendo: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 9, 2023, 5:38 PM

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Crexendo, Inc. (CXDO) on Thursday reported net income of $1.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had profit of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $13.9 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CXDO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CXDO

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

