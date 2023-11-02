Crescent Point: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) on Thursday reported a loss of $603.8…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) on Thursday reported a loss of $603.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of $1.13. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, were 31 cents per share.

The oil producer posted revenue of $729.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $929.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CPG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CPG

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.