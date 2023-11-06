Crescent Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) on Monday reported a loss of $52.9 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) on Monday reported a loss of $52.9 million in its third quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 67 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 35 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $642.4 million in the period.

