Crescent Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 6, 2023, 7:00 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) on Monday reported a loss of $52.9 million in its third quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 67 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 35 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $642.4 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRGY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRGY

