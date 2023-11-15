Creatd: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Creatd Inc. (VOCL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.9 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Creatd Inc. (VOCL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.9 million in its third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $437,900 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $438,000.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VOCL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VOCL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.