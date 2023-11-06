Crawford & Company B: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (AP) — PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (AP) — Crawford & Company B (CRD.B) on Monday reported third-quarter net…

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (AP) — PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (AP) — Crawford & Company B (CRD.B) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $12.3 million.

The Peachtree Corners, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 36 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $337.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $325.6 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $324 million.

