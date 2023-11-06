Crane NXT: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Crane NXT, Co. (CXT) on Monday reported net income of $51.9 million in its third quarter.
The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 90 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.09 per share.
The maker of engineered industrial products posted revenue of $352.9 million in the period.
Crane NXT expects full-year earnings in the range of $4 to $4.15 per share.
