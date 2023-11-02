CRA: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — CRA International Inc. (CRAI) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $8.6 million.
The Boston-based company said it had profit of $1.21 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.13 per share.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.38 per share.
The consulting firm posted revenue of $147.6 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $158 million.
CRA expects full-year revenue in the range of $610 million to $620 million.
