CPI: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EDGEWOOD, N.Y. (AP) — EDGEWOOD, N.Y. (AP) — CPI Aerostructures Inc. (CVU) on Tuesday reported net income of $301,000 in…

EDGEWOOD, N.Y. (AP) — EDGEWOOD, N.Y. (AP) — CPI Aerostructures Inc. (CVU) on Tuesday reported net income of $301,000 in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Edgewood, New York-based company said it had net income of 2 cents.

The maker of aircraft parts for the armed forces and defense contractors posted revenue of $20.4 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVU

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.