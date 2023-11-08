Corteva, Inc.: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $321 million in its third…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $321 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Indianapolis-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 23 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 26 cents per share.

The agriculture posted revenue of $2.59 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.68 billion.

Corteva, Inc. expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.50 to $2.70 per share, with revenue in the range of $17 billion to $17.3 billion.

