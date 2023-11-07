Live Radio
CorEnergy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 7, 2023, 8:31 AM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.1 million in its third quarter.

The Kansas City, Missouri-based company said it had a loss of 47 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 20 cents per share.

The traded fund posted revenue of $33 million in the period.

