Corebridge: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $2.1 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of $3.28. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.05 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.06 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $4.08 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.34 billion.

