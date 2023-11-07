Core Molding Technologies: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Core Molding Technologies Inc. (CMT) on Tuesday reported net income of $4.4…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Core Molding Technologies Inc. (CMT) on Tuesday reported net income of $4.4 million in its third quarter.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 53 cents per share.

The maker of fiber reinforced plastics posted revenue of $86.7 million in the period.

